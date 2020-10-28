Advertisement

WATCH: Gainesville sinkhole continues to grow, pool falls inside

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sinkhole in Gainesville continues to expand and now one resident’s fear has come true.

In this drone video provided by Alisa Kenney, you can see the swimming pool has fallen inside the hole and is now hanging on the side.

We spoke with the pool’s owner, John Candiano, on Friday, and he said he does not have sinkhole insurance coverage.

Several families have been forced to evacuate from their home due to the sinkhole on the 4000 block of NW 13th Pl.

City leaders are warning people to stay away from the area because the ground remains unstable.

