After school food giveaway taking place in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A food giveaway will take place in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon.

The group ‘Woman Working with Woman’ will host the giveaway starting at 4:00 pm at 4191 NE Waldo Rd. This is near the Waldo Rd entrance to the Gainesville Regional Airport. The event will last until all food is distributed.

The event is drive through only.

They are still looking for people to volunteer to help distribute food. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Belinda Smith at 352-872-8555 or Purette Mills 256-457-4766.

Volunteers should arrive at 1:30 pm.

Social distancing and masks are required.

