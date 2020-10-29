Advertisement

Columbia County Report: 47% voter turn out in Columbia County ahead of election day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Almost half of the registered voters in Columbia County have voted early in this general election. As of late Thursday afternoon more than 20,000 of the 44,000 eligible voters have cast a ballot either through the mail or through in person early voting. That number represents a 47% voter turnout. Total turnout in Columbia County in 2016 was 77%. Voters will have until Saturday to cast an in person ballot either at the Supervisors office in Lake City or the branch location in Ft. White.

Workers from Belles Amusements are putting the finishing touches on the annual Florida Gateway fair. The 66 year tradition kicks off on Friday night and runs until Saturday November 7th. Because of COVID 19 Fair organizers are recommending social distancing while visitors are on the property. They have also added more hand washing sinks and hand sanitizer locations. In addition to the food, fun and games the fair is a chance for students in FFA and 4H to show livestock for awards. The Fair opens at 5pm daily.

One of the lakes that give Lake City its name is getting some long-needed improvements. Gwen Lake sits one mile west of downtown Lake City and was once a selling point for the surrounding neighborhood, but years of erosion and drainage issues have made it an eyesore and a flooding hazard. Residents of the surrounding homes have been calling for this project for years and are looking forward to having their lake back.

“Oh, they can’t wait to see the lake back, back the way it used to be. The Florida Game Commission, once we start dredging the lake, the Florida Game Commission has also said they’ll help restock the lake, too, with fish. A lot of people, a lot of residents, come out here and fish with their kids and grandkids” says Thomas Henry the Director of Public Works for City of Lake City

Two state grants totaling $420,000 will fund the first two phases of a six-phase plan to repair the damage. The improvements include shoring up an eroding ravine that feeds the lake and removing roughly seven feet of sediment from the lake bottom. A new sediment basin will prevent the same problems from arising again. NW Willow Drive has been closed to allow for site prep, and contractors are scheduled to begin work in November.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress

News

GOP cuts Democrats’ vote lead in half over five days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With five days remaining in this election, Democrats maintain an advantage in ballots cast, but the GOP continues to cut into their lead.

News

PETA donates 300 fur pieces to wildlife rescue in Old Town

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
PETA donated 300 fur pieces to Rocky’s Wildlife Rescue in Old Town. The fur pieces were from New York City–based Harper Coats who decided to reinvent itself as a vegan clothing company.

News

Supervisors will push to keep election records secret

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Wednesday 20-year-old Naples man was arrested for changing Governor Ron DeSantis’s address, now supervisors plan to ask lawmakers to take voting records out of the public view.

Latest News

News

SunTran set to offer free rides on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Former senior advisor to President Obama weighs in on presidential and 3rd district race in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Political analysts and Americans alike are keeping an eye on Florida, including former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Steven Schale.

News

SunTran set to offer free rides on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The election ends next week and Ocala’s SunTran bus system is making sure people have have a way to get to their polling locations. Next Tuesday SunTran will provide free bus rides to residents to vote.

News

Oak View Middle School teacher arrested for allegedly sending ‘sexually explicit’ images to a child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Oak View teacher, Bill French, who was placed on administrative leave earlier this week, was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff’s office for transmitting harmful information to a minor child and using two-way communication device to commit a felony.

News

Putnam County detectives are investigating fatal shooting in Palatka

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 154 Lettie Lane where they found a 29-year-old Palatka man wounded.

News

AJ Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago