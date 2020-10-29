FDOT to demolish C Street Bridge in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation is demolishing a bridge in Cedar Key.

Demolition started on Wednesday on the old C Street Bridge.

The work is not expected to affect traffic as motorists are currently using a temporary bridge to get to Dock Street.

However, the demolition may affect marine traffic.

It should take about two weeks to demolish the bridge.

“Despite everything else that’s going on across the state we’ve been able to maintain and continue working and pushing on to finish these projects that benefits not just the citizens of Florida but also the visitors,” said FDOT Communications Specialist Troy Roberts. “That’s one of the reasons why we decided to build a temporary bridge rather than just demolishing the current bridge and rebuilding a new one, to account for possible delays let’s put a temporary bride up there so we can maintain access.”

Replacement of the C Street Bridge began in November 2019.

The $6.7 million project is expected to be completed next year.

