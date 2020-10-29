Advertisement

Former senior advisor to President Obama weighs in on presidential and 3rd district race in Florida

The AP has called D#3 GOP race for Former Ted Yoho staffer, Kat Cammack
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Election is just a few days away and President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Joe Biden are polling closely in the battleground state of Florida.

Political analysts and Americans alike are keeping an eye on the state, including former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Steven Schale.

Schale is the former head of the state’s Democratic caucus, ran President Obama’s campaign in the state in 2008, and served as an advisor to his re-election campaign as well.

He says while much of the party politics in the state have been consistent for the past few election cycles, he warns no slack can be given by either side if they want to win.

“It really is every single area," said Schale. "So, obviously for Democrats, wanting to do well in Alachua, trying to keep the margins closer in the rural counties, for Republicans, trying to run up the score in those rural counties, so there is not a single part of Florida you can take for granted.”

Schale notes the last gubernatorial race was decided by less than 30-thousand votes, and the 2000 presidential race was famously decided by around 500.

Although he expects a close presidential race, he does not expect the 3rd district seat for the U.S. House of representatives between Kat Cammack and Adam Christiansen to be that close.

He says while the third district has a Democratic bastion in Alachua County, he says the district is Cammack’s to lose.

“It’s just very, very hard for a democrat to win in the district like it is drawn right now. I’m honestly not sure ANY Democrat in the country could give it a really good run there.”

Schale notes that the Clay County, which is part of the 3rd district, is one of the most heavily Republican counties in the state.

