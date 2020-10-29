Fraternity suspended by University of Florida for COVID-19 guideline violations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Another greek community is being reprimanded by the University of Florida for not following COVID-19 guidance. Beta Theta Pi is the latest to be placed in interim suspension.

University of Florida spokesperson Steve Orlando tells TV20 around the middle of October the fraternity held an event where more than 50 people were seen by law enforcement not social distancing or wearing masks. The organization also did not have a permit for the event.

BETA THETA PI CURRENT STATUS: INTERIM SUSPENSION Incident Date: Fall 2020 Incident Description: engaging in an event/activity where 50+ individuals seen by law enforcement on the chapter facility property that included loud music and what appeared to be several tables of beer pong. Furthermore, it is alleged that present individuals were not engaging in appropriate physical distancing, not wearing masks, and that the organization did not have an approved permit in place for any events/activities.

Earlier this month, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and Theta Chi were put under suspension after administrators said they violated university policies concerning COVID-19 safety expectations.

Members of suspended chapters will not be allowed to have any meetings, events, activities or continue new member education. Individuals who live inside of the chapter buildings will be allowed inside in alignment with their lease or during meal times.

