Advertisement

Fraternity suspended by University of Florida for COVID-19 guideline violations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Another greek community is being reprimanded by the University of Florida for not following COVID-19 guidance. Beta Theta Pi is the latest to be placed in interim suspension.

University of Florida spokesperson Steve Orlando tells TV20 around the middle of October the fraternity held an event where more than 50 people were seen by law enforcement not social distancing or wearing masks. The organization also did not have a permit for the event.

BETA THETA PI CURRENT STATUS: INTERIM SUSPENSION

Incident Date: Fall 2020

Incident Description: engaging in an event/activity where 50+ individuals seen by law enforcement on the chapter facility property that included loud music and what appeared to be several tables of beer pong. Furthermore, it is alleged that present individuals were not engaging in appropriate physical distancing, not wearing masks, and that the organization did not have an approved permit in place for any events/activities.

University of Florida: Fraternity standing

Earlier this month, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and Theta Chi were put under suspension after administrators said they violated university policies concerning COVID-19 safety expectations.

Members of suspended chapters will not be allowed to have any meetings, events, activities or continue new member education. Individuals who live inside of the chapter buildings will be allowed inside in alignment with their lease or during meal times.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Traveling circus makes stop in Ocala for hundreds of people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than 100 people went to the South Eastern Livestock Pavilion to see the American Fun Circus' acrobats, stunts and animals.

News

Traveling circus makes stop in Ocala for hundreds of people

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

FDOT to demolish C Street Bridge in Cedar Key

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Transportation is demolishing a bridge in Cedar Key.

News

Alachua County commissioners make changes to face mask order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County commissioners agreed to make changes to the county’s emergency order regarding face masks.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Public School buses donated to community organizations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
According to Alachua County School District leaders, they received more than 140 applications for the giveaway.

News

WATCH: Gainesville sinkhole continues to grow, pool falls inside

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In this drone video provided by Alisa Kenney, you can see the swimming pool has fallen inside the hole and is now hanging on the side.

News

WATCH: Gainesville sinkhole continues to grow, pool falls inside

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Florida Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit that would open primaries to all voters

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Florida man arrested for changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Service Industry Makes Final Push to Defeat Minimum Wage Hike

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Amendment 2 would raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Demonstrations are being held by service industry workers as part of a final push to warn voters that hiking the minimum wage could kill their jobs.