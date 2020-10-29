Gainesville Fire Rescue and Police Department recognized at Wawa grand opening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fuel, food and free coffee are just a few things you can find at the new Wawa on 1007 East University Avenue in Gainesville that opened Thursday.

General Manager Bart Giese said this is the first of four Wawa grand openings in Alachua County this year that will not be virtual.

A socially distanced ribbon cutting ceremony started at 7:30 am where the team was introduced. Then the doors officially opened to customers at 8 am.

The Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville Fire Rescue made an appearance at the ceremony. Both were recognized by Hoagies for Hero’s for their hard work within the community and were each awarded $1,000 to the charities of their choosing.

GPD will be using their donation for the Community Foundation of North Central Florida to support various charities and funding for needed equipment for the police department.

The Captain of District 2 for Patrol Operations, Jaime Kurnick, said it’s wonderful to be recognized.

“I’ll be honest, for us, it’s all the community,” said Kurnick. “GPD is all about community policing and how we can be a great partner for every one that lives, works and is in our community every day.”

Senior Director of Store Operations, Robert Yeatts, said he wants customers to feel welcome.

“We’re excited to expand in Alachua County and the community to provide resources, job opportunities and community support,” said Yeatts.

The store will employ around 30 associates. Wawa will offer also free coffee to customers through Sunday, November 1.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.