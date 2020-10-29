Gainesville man previously arrested for possession of child porn now facing sexual battery charge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Police are charging 70-year-old John Tennant with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 after he was previously arrested for having child porn.

On Friday he was arrested after officers found at least 5 thousand images of child porn.

Police executed their first warrant for Tennant’s home on October 14th. They collected his computer, hard-drives, and a floppy disc. On the devices, they found sexually explicit images.

Tennant and his wife operated a daycare center from 1985 to 2016. He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a 370 thousand dollar bond.

