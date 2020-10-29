Advertisement

Gainesville man previously arrested for possession of child porn now facing sexual battery charge

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Police are charging 70-year-old John Tennant with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 after he was previously arrested for having child porn.

On Friday he was arrested after officers found at least 5 thousand images of child porn.

Police executed their first warrant for Tennant’s home on October 14th. They collected his computer, hard-drives, and a floppy disc. On the devices, they found sexually explicit images.

Tennant and his wife operated a daycare center from 1985 to 2016. He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a 370 thousand dollar bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

man arrested for sexual battery on a child

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Traveling circus makes stop in Ocala for hundreds of people

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than 100 people went to the South Eastern Livestock Pavilion to see the American Fun Circus' acrobats, stunts and animals.

News

Traveling circus makes stop in Ocala for hundreds of people

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

FDOT to demolish C Street Bridge in Cedar Key

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Transportation is demolishing a bridge in Cedar Key.

Latest News

News

Alachua County commissioners make changes to face mask order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County commissioners agreed to make changes to the county’s emergency order regarding face masks.

News

Alachua County Public School buses donated to community organizations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
According to Alachua County School District leaders, they received more than 140 applications for the giveaway.

News

WATCH: Gainesville sinkhole continues to grow, pool falls inside

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In this drone video provided by Alisa Kenney, you can see the swimming pool has fallen inside the hole and is now hanging on the side.

News

WATCH: Gainesville sinkhole continues to grow, pool falls inside

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Florida Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit that would open primaries to all voters

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Florida man arrested for changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' voter registration

Updated: 5 hours ago