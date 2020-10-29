Advertisement

Gainesville man sentenced for insurance fraud

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville businessman will spend six-months in federal prison after he plead guilty to defrauding insurance companies and University of Florida students.

According to IRS officials, Anthony Hernandez filed false insurance claims between 2013 and 2015 while operating ‘Gainesville Medical Centers’. Hernandez did not hold any form of medical license.

Investigators said he received $810,292.42 through false reimbursement claims.

Hernandez offered allergy testing to local charities, UF athletic teams, as well as UF fraternities and would bill the students insurance companies for the testing.

He is also committed money laundering by moving his finances from his business bank account to his private one.

Hernandez is ordered pay back the money he defrauded and a $75,000 fine. He will also be under a two-year supervised release once his six-month prison time is over.

