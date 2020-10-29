Gainesville Planned Parenthood introduces “life-saving” transgender services

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Planned Parenthood in Gainesville is one of 11 in Florida who have introduced their new behavioral health service-- a major addition to the care they’ve provided transgender patients for over a year now. Clients are calling it ‘life-saving.’

“We started TeleHealth which is a great option for our patients ... especially if they don’t have access to care --like going to the health care clinic because of COVID or that anxiety of going to be seen by a health care provider in person. Now we are providing that TelHealth services, you can do it at the comfort of your home," said Samantha Caher, Director of Transgender Care.

The care center provides in-person estrogen or testosterone hormone therapy as well. The online behavioral health aspect is aimed at helping with gender dysphoria, anxiety and depression. Patients can get one-one-care for first-time appointments or follow ups.

“It is life changing. The patient feels more comfortable in their skin and able to identify themselves as what they identify as and it is a huge impact and it has saved lives." said Caher.

Merlin Kirby is transgender patient who said that he’s proof that planned parenthood’s transgender services have saved lives.

“I have been on hormones for almost two years now and my life has improved ten-fold ... I feel so much more comfortable with myself," said Kirby. “If you look at the suicide statistics among trans youth-- they are really high-- and I struggled with that myself. Being able to find a place close to me that offered hormone therapy ... for real saved my life.

Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida added their new TeleHealth program to help patients receive the care they need in the safest and most comfortable way.

“Whenever I am at the doctor and they read my blood pressure ... it’s always really high because I am just anxious being at the doctors ... so being able to do it at home in my own environment is really calming,” said Kirby.

Caher said the pandemic pushed her team to start up the new program and that she has high hopes for the future.

“In the future, I hope we can excel and possibly help out with patient care financially because I know for some patients it could be a financial burden."

For now, transgender patients who choose hormone therapy will be given what they’re calling ‘goodie bags’ with free injection supplies to help them get through these tough financial times.

