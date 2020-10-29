Advertisement

GOP cuts Democrats’ vote lead in half over five days

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With five days remaining in this election, Democrats maintain an advantage in ballots cast, but the GOP continues to cut into their lead. Both Republican and Democratic strategists believe Republicans have a chance to take the lead going into election day. On Saturday Florida Democrats had cast nearly 400,000 more votes than Republicans. Just five days later, that advantage has nearly been cut in half.

“Republicans are closing in on the Democrats quite rapidly,” said Steve Vancore, a democratic strategist and head of VancoreJones Communications.

Vancore likens the current situation to the final minutes of a close football game.

“Your team is ahead, but the other side is moving the ball quickly. And can they get those points on the board?” Said Vancore.

Evan Power, Chairman of Chairs for the Republican Party of Florida believes if Republicans keep pace, it will bode well for them on Election Day.

“We could be up and then I think that there’s still going to be a large Election Day turnout from our Republican voters like we’ve seen the last couple of years and that ends up with a Republican +2 electorate,” said Power.

Still unknown is how the 1.5 million votes cast by Independent voters will be shared between the candidates. Power expects a 50-50 split.

“That’s why the partisan calculations are so important at this stage of the game,” said Power.

And Vancore said even if Biden captures more independents, Republicans hold another advantage that all but guarantees a close election.

“Republicans put 200,000 more new Republicans into the can than Democrats did by out registering them,” said Vancore.

Both strategists we spoke with agreed a Florida victory is critical for Trump to win the election.

However, there still exists a path to victory for Joe Biden, with or without Florida’s 29 electoral votes. The Real Clear Politics polling average has bounced around over the past three day, with both candidates trading half point leads. Biden currently holds the polling advantage by 1.4 percent.

