In Case You Missed It: Oct 28th

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Here are the local stories from Oct. 28 that you need to know, in case you missed it.

Traveling circus makes stop in Ocala for hundreds of people

Gainesville man previously arrested for possession of child porn now facing sexual battery charge

Gainesville man sentenced for insurance fraud

Fraternity suspended by University of Florida for COVID-19 guideline violations

North-Florida family donates land to wildlife trust

WATCH: Gainesville sinkhole continues to grow, pool falls inside

Teacher’s union bus coming to NCFL

Updated: 39 minutes ago
By WCJB Staff
The bus tour has made its way across the country since September.

By WCJB Staff
The giveaway will begin at 4 pm

North-Florida family donates land to wildlife trust

By WCJB Staff
Sixty-eight acres known as the “Sweet Gum Farm” was given to the North-Florida land trust by Buck and Vickie Griffis.

Gainesville man sentenced for insurance fraud

By WCJB Staff
According to IRS officials, Anthony Hernandez filed false insurance claims between 2013 and 2015 while operating ‘Gainesville Medical Centers’.

Fraternity suspended by University of Florida for COVID-19 guideline violations

By WCJB Staff
Fraternity Beta Theta Pi is on interim suspension for not following the University of Florida's COVID-19 guidance.

Traveling circus makes stop in Ocala for hundreds of people

By Ruelle Fludd
More than 100 people went to the South Eastern Livestock Pavilion to see the American Fun Circus' acrobats, stunts and animals.

FDOT to demolish C Street Bridge in Cedar Key

By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Transportation is demolishing a bridge in Cedar Key.

Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Juan Resendiz

This week's Meldon Law Scholar athlete features Juan Resendiz a distance runner from Branford High School.