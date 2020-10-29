North-Florida donates land to wildlife trust

COLUMBIA Co., Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia Co. donated their farm to be part of the “Ocala to Osceola” wildlife corridor.

Sixty-eight acres known as the “Sweet Gum Farm” was given to the North-Florida land trust by Buck and Vickie Griffis.

The land is adjacent to the Osceola national forest on two sides. The donated land will be free from development.

The 1.6 million acre wildlife corridor provides habitat for native North-Central Florida species.

