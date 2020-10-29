Advertisement

PETA donates 300 fur pieces to wildlife rescue in Old Town

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A company’s decision to no longer make fur clothing will help orphaned animals in Dixie County.

PETA donated 300 fur pieces to Rocky’s Wildlife Rescue in Old Town. The fur pieces were from New York City–based Harper Coats who decided to reinvent itself as a vegan clothing company.

Heather Hatch, a wildlife rehabilitator volunteer, said the rescue will use the donated fur to keep orphaned animals warm.

“It gives them something to snuggle onto,” Hatch said. “It really does help them thrive to know that there’s another animal in the cage with them. So they use it kind of as a mother.”

Hatch appreciated the donations from PETA and its mission in helping animals.

“This is wonderful,” Hatch said. “What’s happened has happened with this kind of fur and nobody really agrees with what happened but what we can do is we can take this and give them back to the animal.”

Hatch said the rescue will partner with other local wildlife rehabilitators in the area to distribute the fur.

