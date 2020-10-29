Advertisement

Pets up for adoption in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Alachua Co. looking for their new loving homes.

--

These two black kitties are litter mates named Jilly and Jiles.

Both are four-months-old, and both would be more than happy to find a home with you!

--

Corsica is a six-year-old lab mix who could use some stability in her life.

If you agree, and are looking for a sweet, settled girl people at the shelter think she might be the one.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

If you want to come meet a new friend, and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

If you want to bring home a new friend for free, you can, but not for long.

The shelter is asking ‘will you be my boo’ through the end of this week, meaning adoption fees are waived, when you welcome a new happy haunt into your home.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older, and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

