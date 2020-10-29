Putnam County detectives are investigating fatal shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Palatka, Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 154 Lettie Lane where they found 29-year-old Joseph Rigdon wounded.

Rigdon was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say no weapon was found and currently do not have a suspect.

Detectives are interviewing neighbors and friends at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Those with information are asked to contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

