SunTran set to offer free rides on Election Day

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The election ends next week and Ocala’s SunTran bus system is making sure people have have a way to get to their polling locations.

Next Tuesday SunTran will provide free bus rides to residents to vote.

“And the thought process behind that was simply, we wanted people to have the opportunity to get to their polling locations to exercise their right to vote,” Marketing and Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

This is the first time that SunTran has offered a service like this. City officials recommend looking at the Supervisor of Elections website to find the correct polling location to know which bus route to take.

Free ridership will be included on all seven SunTran routes, whether riders head to the polls or just go about their regular day.

“There’s nothing special that someone needs to show, you don’t need to present an ID card, or a voter registration card, it’s simply something we’re going to offer to everybody on that day,” Dobbs added. The people TV20 spoke to at the Ocala bus station seemed excited to hear that city is offering this service.

“Take the bus, go vote for the betterment of the country. Whoever wins, just better the country, we need a better county, we need a country for everybody where we can all live as one,” SunTran rider, Llewellyn Matthews said.

And some residents said they’re happy that the city is able to provide this service.

When asked what it would be like without a free bus ride, rider Bernetta Darisaw simply said, “It would be more difficult.”

RTS in Gainesville is offering free rides as well on Election Day. Regular bus fares in both cities will resume on Wednesday.

