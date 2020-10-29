Teacher’s union bus coming to NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A national teacher’s right’s bus tour is making a stop in NCFL on Thursday.

The American Federation of Teacher’s is set to bring its get-out-to-vote tour to Gainesville. The bus will pull into the First United Methodist Church on 419 NE 1st St at 4:30 pm.

AFT will join the Florida Education Association, United Faculty of Florida-University of Florida and the university’s Graduate Assistants United for an early voting rally.

Leaders will discuss the need to prevent funding cuts to higher education during the pandemic, as well as ensuring universities and colleges don’t fully reopen in person learning until it is safe to do so for students and staff.

The bus tour began in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 and has made its way across the country since.

Parking is available at the church and at Roper park.

