Alachua County Supervisor of Elections reminds voters of polling place changes

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is warning voters about sending in their vote-by-mail ballot days ahead of the Primary Election. The supervisor said there are other options for voters hoping to cast their ballot in this upcoming election.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few polling places have changed for the 2020 General Election.

According to a press release by the the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, Precincts 23 and 51 will be polling at a different location.

Precinct 23′s polling location is City College, which is located at 2400 SW 13th St, Gainesville, meanwhile, Precinct 51′s polling location is the North Gainesville Baptist Church, which is located at 6203 NW 39th Ave., Gainesville.

All voters in these two precincts were mailed letters and new voter information cards at the beginning of October.

Voters must vote in the polling place to which they are assigned on Election Day. However, voters can early vote in several different locations until Oct. 31.

All early voting sites (listed below) are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

  • Supervisor of Elections Office (515 N. Main Street, Suite 100, Gainesville)
  • Millhopper Branch Library (3145 NW 43rd Street, Gainesville)
  • Tower Road Branch Library (3020 SW 75th Street, Gainesville)
  • Alachua Legacy Park Multipurpose Center (15400 Peggy Road, Alachua)
  • Orange Heights Baptist Church (16700 NE SR 26, Hawthorne)
  • J. Wayne Reitz Union, University of Florida (655 Reitz Union Drive, Ground Floor of the Career Connections Center, Gainesville)

