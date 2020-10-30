Boy scout creates project to keep GFR equipment dry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews gear will be kept high and dry thanks to a boy scout.

This week, 10th grader Linda Menz created two gear-drying racks for Gainesville firefighters. The racks are made of PVC pipes. A fan blows air through the pipes and out small holes on the rack helping the gear to dry quickly.

The racks were made as part of Linda’s eagle scout project.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.