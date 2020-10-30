Advertisement

Boy scout creates project to keep GFR equipment dry

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews gear will be kept high and dry thanks to a boy scout.

This week, 10th grader Linda Menz created two gear-drying racks for Gainesville firefighters. The racks are made of PVC pipes. A fan blows air through the pipes and out small holes on the rack helping the gear to dry quickly.

The racks were made as part of Linda’s eagle scout project.

