City of Gainesville issues another warning as sinkhole continues to grow

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sinkhole in northwest Gainesville continues to expand.

Gainesville city officials say the area poses an “immediate danger to onlookers who venture near the formation." Officials are once again asking everyone to stay away from the area.

The city is installing a six-foot chain link fence around the sinkhole to try to keep away curious spectators. Gainesville police will also continue to patrol the area.

“Individuals who disregard these safety measures directly place their own lives at risk as well as the lives of our first responders,” said Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman in a press release. “We’re asking everyone to stay away and to keep children away from the sinkhole. An accident likely could mean a recovery effort rather than a rescue effort.” he said.

Gainesville Fire Rescue has installed ground pads near the sinkhole just in case if they need to make a rescue.

“This sinkhole and the land around it are unstable. For your own safety and that of your loved ones, avoid the area. It is unsafe,” said GFR Interim Fire Chief Joanne Rice.

Several families were forced to evacuate from their home due to the sinkhole on the 4000 block of NW 13th Pl.

“We’re working to assist our neighbors with information at our disposal to help them through this difficult time,” said Feldman.

