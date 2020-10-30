Columbia County teen found dead in Riviera Beach

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old Columbia County teenager found dead in Riviera Beach.

Lora Grace Duncan was found dead by the Riviera Beach Police Department at the Hilton Oceanfront resort on Thursday. According to investigators, her parents called the Columbia County Sheriff’s office to help with a wellness check on their daughter.

After arriving at the resort police found the teen was dead from what appeared to be a single gun shot wound . A person of interest has already been identified and the investigation is on-going.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family of this tragic event," Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a press release. "Although we hoped for a better outcome, we will assist in any way possible to help bring those responsible to justice.”

The Riviera Beach Police Department is leading the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561)845-4123 or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (386)758-1095. Citizens may also report information through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386)754-7099, or by submitting a tip online at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.

