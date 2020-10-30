Family, community pay respects to Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A community mourned and paid their respects to a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, much of that time in North Central Florida.

Graham was killed in a plane crash last weekend, ending his life and work too soon. However, Graham’s impact will be felt in Ocala years from now.

“He was a pioneer in so many things and he touched so many lives," said OPD public information officer, Corie Byrd. "He was in the FBI National Academy; he was in the Florida Police Chiefs Associations. He was on the board of so many different things that are losing a great member.”

His family as well as his brothers and sisters in blue are losing a mentor, who they say had a big heart. The OPD is helping the late chief’s family navigate this heart wrenching path forward.

“It’s very emotional but we have been there to support them and help them along the way," said Byrd. "There has not been a moment that the family has been alone during this, and I know that they find comfort in that.”

Chief Graham’s daughter, Kailin Graham, shared stories about her father to those in attendance.

“I feel one story in particular is the most appropriate," said Kailin Graham. "The story of the day the Chief of Police, Greg Graham got to live his dream and be a firefighter just like his daughter. First he had to establish this was not a ride along, oh no cops have ride alongs. Firefighters we have sleepovers. He had a list of things that he requested be done during this sleepover to feel like a real firefighter.”

Byrd says the department has seen an outpouring of support from people across the country... As well as other agencies locally.

“It reassures us the we know that we have brothers and sisters in this county. It just reminds us that we have brothers and sisters throughout this country and this world. We are truly not alone. Chief was Chief in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and even those people are here to show support.”

Due to capacity limits at the church, the funeral for the Buchholz grad was live-streamed on a large screen outside for anyone who could not get seating inside.

And the official end of watch was called for Chief Graham before his casket was placed in the hearse and taken to melrose for a private service with the family.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.