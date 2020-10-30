GATOR INSIDER: Gator football returns after two weeks due to COVID spread
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team returns from its two-week layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak to host Missouri on Saturday. Florida already has one loss on the season and can ill afford to look past the Tigers with a big showdown against Georgia set for next weekend. Steve Russell previews the matchup with Mizzou in this week’s Gator Insider.
