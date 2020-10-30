Halloween happenings across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloweekend is here and people across North Central Florida are finding unique ways to celebrate the holiday weekend during the pandemic.

Here are some festive events happening across our area:

A Haunted Hayride and Safe Trick-or-Treat & Pumpkin Decorating events will take place in Celebration Pointe this weekend. Enjoy a fall hayride around Celebration Pointe while listening to a scary story narrated through headphones. Temperate checks, face masks and a $5 donation to UF’s Hearos for Hearing is required.

Peanut Patch and Corn maze is hosting Are You Game For A Night Of Terror with a haunted house, haunted corn maze, and haunted hayride. Attractions begin at 8656 SW 75th Street Gainesville, Fl 32608 when the sun goes down.

A Trunk or Treat at Gainesville Harley-Davidson event will take place from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday. You don’t necessarily have to have a trunk to participate in this one though, anything from bikes to golf carts are welcome too.

Harbison Farm Cattle and Produce will host their Old Florida Cracker Craft Show & Thanksgiving Festival Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm. Halloween costume, pie and baking contests are on the table with prizes and cash worth over $800 up for grabs.

A festive Halloween Harvest Gathering will take place from 3 -7 pm on Saturday in Gainesville with music, candy and booths set up to share services. The events will follow CDC guidelines and masks are required.

Check out some animals on a Halloween Drive-Thru Safari at Carson Springs Wildlife will take place from 11 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday. The thirty minute ride includes numerous candy dispensing stations.

RPB Presents: Drive-In With Us will play the movie Us at Flavet Field at 7:30 pm Friday. 50 socially distanced bleacher seat will also be available for those without cars.

Halloween on the Green at the Ironwood Golf Course will take place from 6 to 9:30 pm on Saturday. This free event will include a drive thru candy distribution, dance performance by Danscompany of Gainesville, a pumpkin carving contest and a movie on the green starting at 7:30 pm.

The Martial Arts Center in Ocala will host a free trunk-or-treat event with games, candy and prizes from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Ocala Recreations and Parks is hosting a Halloween Family Fun Run 5k.

A Not-So-Spooky Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating event hosted by the Marion Therapeutic Riding Association will kick off at 5 pm.

Kirby Family Farm in Williston will hold their last weekend over Scary Train, but if that’s too scary, a special event for kids 10 and under will take place Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. BooBoo’s Kinda Spooky Halloween Day Party will feature a spooky train ride, carnival games, candy and animal meet and greets.

