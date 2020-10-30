In Case You Missed It: Oct. 29
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 29th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- UF Health enrolls first patient in a clinical trial aimed at testing new COVID-19 treatment
- Gainesville high classroom ordered to quarantine after multiple students test positive
- Levy County K9 officer discovers illegal drugs within a safe leading to an arrest
- Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress
- GOP cuts Democrats' vote lead in half over five days
- Columbia County Report: 47% voter turn out in Columbia County ahead of election day
- SunTran set to offer free rides on Election Day
- PETA donates 300 fur pieces to wildlife rescue in Old Town
- Oak View Middle School teacher arrested for allegedly sending ‘sexually explicit’ images to a child
- Putnam County detectives are investigating fatal shooting in Palatka
National Headlines:
- Black leopard mauls Florida man who paid $150 for ‘full-contact experience’
- Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida
- Florida woman goes into labor, stops to vote before going to hospital
- Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid
- Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves
- Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans
- GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family
