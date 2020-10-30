Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 29

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 29th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

What To Look Forward To:

National Headlines:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 29

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 10/30

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

AJ Morning Forecast Update

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Boy scout creates project to keep GFR equipment dry

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Halloween happenings across North Central Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Halloweekend is here and people across North Central Florida are finding unique ways to celebrate the holiday weekend during the pandemic.

News

UF Health enrolls first patient in a clinical trial aimed at testing new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF Health is now one of hundreds of medical centers participating in the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' monoclonal antibody cocktail trial.

News

Levy County K9 officer discovers illegal drugs within a safe leading to an arrest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A safe couldn’t hide illegal drugs from a Levy County K9 officer.

News

Gainesville high classroom ordered to quarantine after multiple students test positive

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A classroom at Gainesville High School had to quarantine on Wednesday after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19 in a 14-day period.

News

Gainesville high classroom ordered to quarantine after multiple students test positive

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress

Updated: 14 hours ago
Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress