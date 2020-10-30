Levy County K9 officer discovers illegal drugs within a safe leading to an arrest

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A safe couldn’t hide illegal drugs from a Levy County K9 officer.

Levy County deputies pulled over Dustin Brooke who was driving with a suspended license. In the vehicle the convicted felon had a loaded firearm, drugs and a safe. A K9 officer alerted deputies to drugs in the safe. With a warrant the deputies cracked it open and found multiple types of drugs packaged for individual sale.

Brooke is being held at the levy county jail on a $42,000 bond.

