Advertisement

Local taxes on the ballot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in at least two dozen counties are being asked to increase taxes on themselves or provide tax breaks for businesses creating jobs. The success of local tax referendums is often related to how much control citizens have over the use of the funds.

There are more than 25 tax referendums in the hands of local voters around the state. In nine counties, school boards are seeking to raise the sales tax by a penny, a half penny, or increase local property taxes.

Andrea Messina is the Executive Director of the Florida School Boards Association.

“There certainly are demands from their communities to upgrade or provide more services, or facilities depending on what it is that people are going for. And the districts do not have the funding currently to provide what the community is asking for,” said Messina.

The number of school referendums is actually down from two years ago when 21 were on the ballot.

All passed.

“So clearly the communities wanted to support their local school districts,” said Messina.

Another eight counties want to grant tax breaks for new or expanding businesses.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses isn’t taking a position on them, but told us the employment landscape is changing drastically.

“We’re seeing growth in manufacturing, in services, in construction. And if people want to get on with their lives they need to look at the opportunities that there are in those industries,” said Bill Here, Executive Director of NFIB Florida.

Four counties are seeking additional funding for police, fire, or other social needs.

Manatee County is asking voters to approve a $50 million bond to protect water resources and the environment, Holmes County wants to fund a hospital and Walton County has a tourist development tax on the ballot. And two counties are asking voters to approve a half mil increase in property taxes for children’s services.

Pollsters we talked to said surveys before and during the pandemic show at most a one percent reduction in support for some taxes, but then added the caveat, they could be wrong on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Race to represent District 23 in the State House of Representatives

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Race to represent District 23 in the State House of Representatives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
Voters will chose between incumbent Stan McClain and newcomer Cynthia Dela Rosa to represent them in District 23.

News

MCPS: 23 new COVID-19 cases, 176 quarantined

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Public Schools release its weekly COVID-19 report

News

NCFL political chairs address impact of early voting in Presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The political chairs of Alachua and Gilchrist County shared their thoughts on the impact of early voting for the 2020 General Election.

Latest News

News

City of Gainesville issues another warning as sinkhole continues to grow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville city officials say the area poses an “immediate danger to onlookers who venture near the formation." Officials are once again asking everyone to stay away from the area.

News

Columbia County teen found dead in Riviera Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lora Grace Duncan was found dead by the Riviera Beach Police Department.

News

Celebrating Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham’s life

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

University of Florida College of Medicine makes history by naming a woman as its dean

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Colleen G. Koch, M.D., M.S., M.B.A was announced as the new dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine.

News

AJ Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications names first Black dean

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications has a new dean.