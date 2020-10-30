Advertisement

MCPS: 23 new COVID-19 cases, 176 quarantined

With Marion County still leading North Central Florida with the highest COVID-19 cases, the school board is taking extra precautions this school year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools announce 23 positive cases and 176 students and employees quarantined.

These numbers are for the week of Oct. 23-29.

The departments and schools affected include: Anthony Elementary, Belleview High, Eighth Street Elementary, Exceptional Student Education, Forest High, Fort King Middle, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary, Lake Weir High, Maplewood Elementary, Marion Technical College, Osceola Middle, Technology and Information Systems, Vanguard High, West Port High and Ward-Highlands Elementary.

Marion County Schools report 23 new COVID-19 cases this past week
