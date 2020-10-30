MCPS: 23 new COVID-19 cases, 176 quarantined

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools announce 23 positive cases and 176 students and employees quarantined.

These numbers are for the week of Oct. 23-29.

The departments and schools affected include: Anthony Elementary, Belleview High, Eighth Street Elementary, Exceptional Student Education, Forest High, Fort King Middle, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary, Lake Weir High, Maplewood Elementary, Marion Technical College, Osceola Middle, Technology and Information Systems, Vanguard High, West Port High and Ward-Highlands Elementary.

