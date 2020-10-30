Advertisement

NCFL political chairs address impact of early voting in Presidential election

With less than a week until Election Day, early voter turnout in Florida remains a key topic regarding the pivotal swing state.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With less than a week until Election Day, early voter turnout in Florida remains a key topic regarding the pivotal swing state.

Political chairs in Alachua and Gilchrist County shared their thoughts, Friday, on the impact early voting in Florida is having on the national election.

“I know that we have been working, the Florida Democratic Party has been working for the last two years to build this infrastructure to support our presidential candidate,” said Cynthia Moore Chestnut, Chair for the Democratic Party of Alachua County.

Chestnut believes all the preparation and grass roots effort of her party will be the difference maker in the sunshine state for Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe biden.

“We’ve had boots on the ground for a whole year, since April of 2019, so we’ve been on the ground, registering people, getting them to sign up vote by mail, doing the grass roots work.”

Meanwhile, Gilchrist County Republican Chair Tommy Langford isn’t buying what the polls say.

“Republicans have a tendency to vote on Election Day.” said Langford.

The GOP Chair believes that even though early voting shows 40% of Democrats have already voted, compared to 37% of Republicans, a red surge at the polls, along with voting across party lines on Election Day will make up the difference.

“A lot have voted early. I truly believe a lot of Democrats, from what I know, being Chairman talking to other people, lot of Democrats are gonna vote for Trump. So I think come the final, Election Day, I really believe Donald Trump will be the winner.”

At the time of publication, 3,130,430 registered Democrats have voted early, compared to 2,966,747 registered Republicans.

