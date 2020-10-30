Syracuse University associate dean named dean of Florida College of Journalism and Communications

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications has a new dean.

UF Provost Joe Glover announced on Friday that Hub Brown was named the dean. He is coming from Syracuse University where he was the associate dean and associate professor at the Newhouse School of Public Communications.

“Hub’s experience in academia with one of the nation’s leading communications programs and his experience as a working journalist give him invaluable perspective as he steps up to lead the college at this critical time in its history,” Glover said in a press release. “I have tremendous confidence in him, and I know the college will be in excellent hands.”

“The College of Journalism and Communications is already one of the best and most consequential programs in the country, having been led by one of the nation’s most outstanding journalism and communications deans,” Brown said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the faculty, staff, and students to achieve even greater things in the future. I can hardly wait to begin.”

Brown will start at his new position on July 1, 2021.

He succeeds Diane McFarlin, who will retire at the end of this year. McFarlin served eight years as dean of the school.

