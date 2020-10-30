Advertisement

UF Health enrolls first patient in a clinical trial aimed at testing new COVID-19 treatment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health has enrolled their first patient into a clinical trial of a coronavirus treatment given to the president when he was hospitalized.

UF Health is one of hundreds of medical centers participating in the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' monoclonal antibody cocktail trial. The therapy may work to neutralize the virus and prevent it from spreading to other cells.

While at Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump was given a similar therapy along with other medications.

Mark L. Brantly, M.D., principal investigator of the trial at UF Health and a professor in the UF College of Medicine’s division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and the department of molecular genetics and microbiology, said researchers also are attempting to calibrate the most effective dosage for patients.

Brantly wants to remind the public that monoclonal antibodies if they are effective, will not eliminate the disease.

“It’s a potential treatment, not a cure” Brantly said.

This is just the start of the trial treatments and UF Health hopes to enroll at least 20 hospitalized patients who suffer severe symptoms of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Levy County K9 officer discovers illegal drugs within a safe leading to an arrest

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A safe couldn’t hide illegal drugs from a Levy County K9 officer.

News

Gainesville high classroom ordered to quarantine after multiple students test positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A classroom at Gainesville High School had to quarantine on Wednesday after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19 in a 14-day period.

News

Gainesville high classroom ordered to quarantine after multiple students test positive

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress

Updated: 5 hours ago
Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress

Latest News

News

Columbia County Report: 47% voter turn out in Columbia County ahead of election day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Learn what's happening in Columbia County in this weeks Columbia County report.

News

GOP cuts Democrats’ vote lead in half over five days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With five days remaining in this election, Democrats maintain an advantage in ballots cast, but the GOP continues to cut into their lead.

News

PETA donates 300 fur pieces to wildlife rescue in Old Town

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
PETA donated 300 fur pieces to Rocky’s Wildlife Rescue in Old Town. The fur pieces were from New York City–based Harper Coats who decided to reinvent itself as a vegan clothing company.

News

Supervisors will push to keep election records secret

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Wednesday 20-year-old Naples man was arrested for changing Governor Ron DeSantis’s address, now supervisors plan to ask lawmakers to take voting records out of the public view.

News

SunTran set to offer free rides on Election Day

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Former senior advisor to President Obama weighs in on presidential and 3rd district race in Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Political analysts and Americans alike are keeping an eye on Florida, including former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Steven Schale.