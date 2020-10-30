UF Health enrolls first patient in a clinical trial aimed at testing new COVID-19 treatment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health has enrolled their first patient into a clinical trial of a coronavirus treatment given to the president when he was hospitalized.

UF Health is one of hundreds of medical centers participating in the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' monoclonal antibody cocktail trial. The therapy may work to neutralize the virus and prevent it from spreading to other cells.

While at Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump was given a similar therapy along with other medications.

Mark L. Brantly, M.D., principal investigator of the trial at UF Health and a professor in the UF College of Medicine’s division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and the department of molecular genetics and microbiology, said researchers also are attempting to calibrate the most effective dosage for patients.

Brantly wants to remind the public that monoclonal antibodies if they are effective, will not eliminate the disease.

“It’s a potential treatment, not a cure” Brantly said.

This is just the start of the trial treatments and UF Health hopes to enroll at least 20 hospitalized patients who suffer severe symptoms of coronavirus.

