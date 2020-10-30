University of Florida College of Medicine makes history by naming a woman as its dean

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is named as the dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine for the first time in the college’s 64-year history.

Colleen G. Koch, M.D., M.S., M.B.A was announced as the new dean of the college on Friday.

“Dr. Koch brings with her a distinguished record of visionary leadership, scholarly accomplishments and demonstrated excellence in academic health and clinical administration,” said David R. Nelson, M.D., senior vice president for health affairs at UF and president of UF Health in a press release. “We are at a pivotal moment in the history of UF Health, and the College of Medicine and its faculty, staff and students are an integral part of shaping our path forward as they continue to translate scientific discoveries into the clinical advances that will help our patients achieve the best possible outcomes. I look forward to what we will accomplish together on behalf of the university, the state of Florida, and beyond.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to have been selected as the first woman dean of the University of Florida’s College of Medicine, the result of much hard work by the search committee, Dr. Nelson, and members of the College of Medicine and university community,” Koch said. “The college’s emphasis on quality, safety and value align with my experience and career goals. I intend to work closely with Dr. Tyndall on diversity, equity, inclusion and academic affairs, and humbly accept this leadership opportunity.”

Koch currently serves as a professor and chair of the department of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine and anesthesiologist-in-chief of The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Prior to joining Hopkins in 2014, Koch practiced at the Cleveland Clinic for 22 years while also serving in numerous roles in research, education, administration and medical operations throughout the organization.

“After a thorough national search that attracted a great number of superb candidates, Dr. Koch was recognized as the ideal choice to lead the College of Medicine through continued growth in national recognition and impact in all three of its mission areas of research, education and patient care,” said UF President Kent Fuchs. “As UF Health expands its footprint across North Central, Northeast and Central Florida, Dr. Koch’s proven ability to collaborate and build successful and strategic relationships, both internal and external, will be invaluable.”

“In appreciation for the confidence UF has demonstrated by affording me this opportunity to push the boundaries in research, education and clinical care, I look forward to advancing the college’s vision for the medical enterprise, focused growth and innovative strategies by providing ever greater value to our patients, our community and the field of medical science,” Koch said.

Koch will begin her new role Jan. 10. She will be the college’s tenth dean.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.