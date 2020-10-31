City officials build fence around Gainesville sinkhole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Signs saying “no trespassing” surround the sinkhole in Northwest Gainesville and workers with Gainesville’s City Public Works have taken precautionary measures to keep residents safe.

“We got the fencing put up around the property, really more out on the perimeter,” said Johanna Rice, Gainesville Fire Rescue Interim Chief." Some six foot, chain link fencing provided some gates for the home owners so they can still get in and get their personal belongings."

The fence was installed today and officials say the sinkhole is constantly growing and currently measures at about 90 ft wide.

As the sinkhole continues to expand, Chief Rice warned residents the best way to stay safe is to keep away from the area.

“What I’m worried about is us having to do some sort of rescue out there and unfortunately, if we have someone go into the sinkhole we will probably be doing a recovery versus a rescue.”

Gainesville City Manager, Lee Feldman, also warned the community with a similar message.

“Individuals who disregard these safety measures directly place their own lives at risk as well as the lives of our first responders.” We’re asking everyone to stay away and to keep children away from the sinkhole. An accident likely could mean a recovery effort rather than a rescue effort."

Gainesville Regional Utilities placed pads at the sight with hopes to prevent sinking in a rescue or recovery effort.

City building inspectors and Code enforcement officers are onsite twice daily to assess any progressing structural damage.

