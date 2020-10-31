Advertisement

Co-founder of Salt Life arrrested after death of Columbia County teen

FHP troopers arrest man suspected in death of 18-year-old
FHP troopers arrest man suspected in death of 18-year-old(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Micheal Troy Hutto, 54, was arrested after an 18-year-old Lake City woman was found dead in a hotel room in Riviera Beach.

Lora Grace Duncan was found dead by the Riviera Beach Police Department at the Hilton Oceanfront resort on Thursday. According to investigators, her parents called the Columbia County Sheriff’s office to help with a wellness check on their daughter.

Detectives identified Hutto as the suspect in the case. He was found in Jacksonville suffering a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.

Friday evening Hutto was arrested for manslaughter by Florida Highway Patrol and taken to the Duval County Jail.

Hutto is the co-founder of the clothing and apparel brand Salt Life founded in Jacksonville Beach.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family of this tragic event,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a press release. “Although we hoped for a better outcome, we will assist in any way possible to help bring those responsible to justice.”

The Riviera Beach Police Department is leading the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561)845-4123 or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (386)758-1095. Citizens may also report information through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386)754-7099, or by submitting a tip online at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.

