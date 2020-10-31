Food trucks to provide meals to Gainesville voters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you need one more reason to go to the polls, there might be free food.

Uber Eats is teaming up with the non-profit “Pizza to the Polls”. They are sending 180 food trucks to offer free food to voters in 25 cities. One of their stops in Gainesville.

The food is provided by Shake Shack, Milk Bar, and others.

Food trucks will be staffed with trained professionals who will be wearing masks and gloves and will be equipped with hand sanitizer, soap, disinfectant, and additional cleaning supplies.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.