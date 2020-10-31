Former Gainesville utility employee has been hired to manage Lake City

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Gainesville regional utilities employee has been hired to help manage Lake City.

Daniel Sweat, a native of Lake City, is the new assistant manager, he worked at in various positions at GRU over the last 25 years.

Sweat was also involved in youth sports programs in the area, he will work under city manager Joe Helfenberger.

