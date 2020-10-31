Hearoes for Hearing provides hayrides for a small donation for hearing impaired

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Hearoes for Hearing” paired up with celebration pointe to provide hayrides for a small donation for a big cause, the hearing impaired.

The goal for this organization is to spread awareness for those in need and many folk waited in line for a ride full of spooky fun

“We’re hosting these hayrides for the community so basically members can come in and they headsets and they get to hear a spooky story as they go around the whole celebration pointe complex,” said Katarina Fiorntino, member of Hearoes for Hearing.

Fiorntino says the donations will go to the University of Florida Health Cochlear Implant Program.

“We raise these funds for rehabilitation equipment in the therapy room. We also raise funds for Cochlear implant and hearing aid batteries. We have battery patch initiative so all of our funds really go to the kids and families at the Cochlear Implant Program”

The event also included games, dancing and costumes.

