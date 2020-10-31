MCFR vehicles to be installed with air purification systems

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue vehicles are getting an upgrade to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

MCFR purchased 70 active air purification systems to be installed in existing vehicles, the device uses light to kill pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

The systems were purchased using money from the federal cares act.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.