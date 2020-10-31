Advertisement

MCFR vehicles to be installed with air purification systems

MCFR PURCHASED 70 ACTIVE AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED IN EXISTING VEHICLES. THE DEVICE USES LIGHT TO KILL PATHOGENS IN THE AIR AND ON SURFACES. THE SYSTEMS WERE PURCHASED USING MONEY FROM THE FEDERAL CARES ACT.
MCFR PURCHASED 70 ACTIVE AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED IN EXISTING VEHICLES. THE DEVICE USES LIGHT TO KILL PATHOGENS IN THE AIR AND ON SURFACES. THE SYSTEMS WERE PURCHASED USING MONEY FROM THE FEDERAL CARES ACT.(WCJB File)
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue vehicles are getting an upgrade to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

MCFR purchased 70 active air purification systems to be installed in existing vehicles, the device uses light to kill pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

The systems were purchased using money from the federal cares act.

