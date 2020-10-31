Sports Overtime 10-30-2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures settle into balmy fall weather across NCFL, high school football teams are making a playoff push. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Branford defeated Trenton, 12-9 to reach 6-1 on the season. The Tigers fall to 4-5. Elsewhere, Dunnellon stayed undefeated with a 10-7 win over Forest, and Buchholz took down Creekside for its fifth win, 49-27.

High School Football Scores: Oct. 30

Branford def. Trenton, 12-9

Newberry def. Fort White, 39-19

Eastside def. Santa Fe, 20-3

Dixie County def. P.K. Yonge, 42-13

Lee def. GHS, 29-3

Buchholz def. Creekside, 49-27

Zephyrhills def. Hawthorne, 26-0

North Marion def. Belleview, 38-13

Dunnellon def. Forest, 10-7

Vanguard def. Lake Weir, 36-0

Trinity Catholic def. Calvary Christian, 27-24

Columbia def. North Miami Beach, 35-34

Union County def. Chiefland, 42-7

Lafayette def. Bell, 41-6

Keystone Heights def. Interlachen, 17-7

Bishop Snyder def. Bronson, 21-18

South Sumter def. Bradford, 31-20

