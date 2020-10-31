University of Florida project selected for testing on the International Space Station

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A University of Florida research project was one of five selected to be tested on the International Space Station.

The projects are a joint solicitation by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). They sought investigators interested in leveraging resources onboard the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory for research in the areas of fluid dynamics, particulate and multiphase processes, thermal transport, nanoscale interactions, and combustion and fire systems.

Ranga Narayana is the lead investigator on a project studying the effects of gravity on the faraday instability. The best place to study that is in the micro-gravity environment of the ISS.

The project includes graduate and undergraduate students working with space-implementation partner engineers. The project will involve high school and middle school students from rural schools through summer science programs, in-class demonstrations, hands-on experiments, and live displays of microgravity experiments.

