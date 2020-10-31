Voters question whether it’s possible to change vote

ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A recent tweet from President Trump has some voters wondering if it’s possible to change their vote.

The President’s tweet says that following the most recent presidential debate, a trending Google search questioned whether people were able to change their vote after casting their ballot. Trump says that in many states the answer is ‘Yes’, however in Florida, that is not the case.

“Once you’ve cast your ballot, you cannot change your vote,” said TJ Pyche, the Communications and Outreach Director for the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office. “So that applies to going and voting early, once it goes through the machine, you’ve then voted, just like you would have on election day. Likewise with your mail ballot, once we receive it, you can’t change it.”

There are several states that do allow voters to ‘spoil’ their ballot, allowing people to change their vote prior to election day.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.