Early voting ends in North-Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Early voting ended in all NCFL counties on Sunday.

Bradford and Levy counties were the only two counties in the area to keep polls open through Sunday. All other counties ended early voting on Saturday.

Every county in our area is reporting near or more than 50% voter turnout through either mail-in votes or early votes.

Here is a county-by-county break down:

ALACHUA COUNTY: 113,406 votes (59.55 % turnout among registered voters)

MARION COUNTY: 151,860 (57.39 %)

LEVY COUNTY: 15,015 (49.88 %)

COLUMBIA COUNTY: 25,780 (58.27 %)

PUTNAM COUNTY: 25,249 (49.81 %)

DIXIE COUNTY: 5,480 (51.74 %)

BRADFORD COUNTY: 8,844 (49.84 %)

SUWANNEE COUNTY: 14,263 (51.44 %)

GILCHRIST COUNTY: 5,961 (47.55 %)

CLAY COUNTY: 99,178 (60.21 %)

Overall, 8,700,645 people have voted early or by mail. Voter turnout across the state currently is at 61.9%.

That’s compared to the 9,420,039 people who casted and had their ballot counted for the the 2016 presidential election. Voter turnout in 2016 was 74.48%.

