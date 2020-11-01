Advertisement

Early voting ends in North-Central Florida

Early voting numbers
Early voting numbers(KGNS)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Early voting ended in all NCFL counties on Sunday.

Bradford and Levy counties were the only two counties in the area to keep polls open through Sunday. All other counties ended early voting on Saturday.

Every county in our area is reporting near or more than 50% voter turnout through either mail-in votes or early votes.

Here is a county-by-county break down:

ALACHUA COUNTY: 113,406 votes (59.55 % turnout among registered voters)

MARION COUNTY: 151,860 (57.39 %)

LEVY COUNTY: 15,015 (49.88 %)

COLUMBIA COUNTY: 25,780 (58.27 %)

PUTNAM COUNTY: 25,249 (49.81 %)

DIXIE COUNTY: 5,480 (51.74 %)

BRADFORD COUNTY: 8,844 (49.84 %)

SUWANNEE COUNTY: 14,263 (51.44 %)

GILCHRIST COUNTY: 5,961 (47.55 %)

CLAY COUNTY: 99,178 (60.21 %)

Overall, 8,700,645 people have voted early or by mail. Voter turnout across the state currently is at 61.9%.

That’s compared to the 9,420,039 people who casted and had their ballot counted for the the 2016 presidential election. Voter turnout in 2016 was 74.48%.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Railroad crossing work to begin in Live Oak

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Work will be done on Monday and Tuesday night.

Local

Halloween on the Green safely brings fun and treats to the community

Updated: 18 hours ago

Local

The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Halloween on the Green safely brings fun and treats to the community

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Camille Syed
Halloween on the Green brings fun and treats to the community

Latest News

News

The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Camille Syed
The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt.

Local

Horse rescued from septic tank in Marion Co.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The horse known as 'Buddy Bear' is now safe.

News

Voters question whether it’s possible to change vote

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:55 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A recent tweet from President Trump has some voters wondering if it’s possible to change their vote after casting a ballot.

News

Hearoes for Hearing provides hayrides for a small donation for hearing impaired

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT
|
By Camille Syed
Hearoes for Hearing paired up Celebration Pointe to host hayrides for hearing impaired.

News

City officials build fence around Gainesville sinkhole

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
City officials built a fence on Friday to help ensure public safety.

Local

New assistant manager hired in Lake City

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT