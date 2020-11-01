Advertisement

Florida’s Full-Time Federal Reenactors host the 36th Ocklawaha Civil War Reenactment(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 4th Brigade U.S. Florida’s Full-Time Federal Reenactors hosted the 36th Ocklawaha reenactment in Ocala. Participants recreated the only battle that took place in Marion County from the Civil War.

Keith Kohl, who’s acting as a battalion wing commander, says he’s been working on this reenactment since he was seventeen. History is not only his passion but also the blueprint for the future.

“It’s given me an insight of our American history, what our ancestors went through, the sacrifice they made, the challenges they faced and the elements that happened along the way,” said Kohl. “History is your guide to your future.”

Viewers even got to see how medical emergencies were handled in the field during the war.

