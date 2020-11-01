Gators return from hiatus in mid-season form

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After missing the last three weeks of SEC play due to an outbreak of COVID-19, there was a heightened level of concern for how Florida would handle a stingy, Missouri team, who’d won back-to-back games entering Saturday night.

By halftime on Halloween, the Gators laid any fears and the Tigers to rest.

Florida entered their fourth game of the season missing four key starters - Marco Wilson, Donovan Stiner, and Shawn Davis on defense. Kicker Evan McPherson was also unable to play due to undisclosed reasons.

The Gators first-two possessions saw them march down the field into the redzone with relative ease, but both drives ended with Chris Howard kicking his first two career field goals to give Florida a 6-0 lead.

Florida had first-and-goal from Missouri’s 10-yard line on their first redzone trip, and first-and-ten from the 14-yard line on the second, but never attempted to run the ball either time.

Florida’s third possession saw Kyle Trask get hit as he threw a pass, which was intercepted by Jarvis Ware and returned for a touchdown to put Missouri ahead 7-6.

That would be the only score of the game for the Tigers until the fourth quarter.

After punting on their next two possessions, Trask got the offense back on track when he connected with Kadarius Toney, who somehow turned a short completion into an 18-yard touchdown by weaving and slicing his way through Tiger defenders to put the Gators back in front 13-7.

“That’s what he’s capable of on any given night," said Trask. "The defense was playing a lot of one-on-one, we just had to win our matchups. Like I said in the past, it’s pretty hard to cover Kadarius Toney one-on-one, to say the least. that’s what he can do when you give him those opportunities.”

On the ensuing possession, Missouri runningback Tyler Badie fumbled in the backfield and Florida’s Brenton Cox Jr. pounced on it to give the Gators the ball back in Tiger territory with 1:21 remaining in the first half.

Trask would make Missouri pay for the timely turnover.

The very first play after the fumble, Trask found a wide-open Toney for a 30-yard touchdown pass - giving Trask and Toney their second score of the game - Florida vaulted ahead 20-7.

Florida’s senior signal caller admits it took time to put points up, but patience was the key to success.

“Yeah, we did have a little bit of a slow start but, you know, we knew if we just stuck to the gameplan we’d start winning out matchups and playing a little cleaner. That’s what we did.”

However, patience wasn’t the only key for the Gators success.

On the last play of the first half, Trask took a hard hit on a throw to the endzone, which didn’t sit well with his teammates. In the midst of his linemen sticking up for their quarterback an all-out brawl broke out between the two teams.

“It was really cool just to see my teammates have my back. At the end of the day, if that happens, the whole team is going to have to back you up. That’s just how this team is. That’s just what is so special about this team. Like I said before it really caused a moment for us to just come together in the locker room, come out and play a solid second half.”

By the end of the skirmish, each player on both teams were assessed unsportsman-like conduct penalties and three players were ejected from the contest - Missouri’s Tre Williams, and Zach Carter and Ronald Powell for the Gators.

The ejections will be tough to overcome for Florida, who takes on Georgia next Saturday in Jacksonville.

“We have a big game next game,” said Coach Mullen. “I think it kept growing and growing. We’re trying to push guys back and unfortunately it kind of get in the middle and get the officials in the middle...Really unfortunate situation. It’s not something we condone, obviously. It’s not something that you really want to see in the game at all.”

The Gators received the second half kick and wasted little time using that added fuel the Tigers added to their fire.

Kadarius Toney was able to get to the edge on a run to the left and slip passed a few Missouri defenders before spinning his way into the endzone for his third and final touchdown of the game.

With a 20-point lead in hand, Florida kept the pedal to the floor as Trask tossed two more touchdowns - a 2-yard pass to Justin Shorter for his first career touchdown and an 18-yard pass to Trevon Grimes.

The final touchdown pass of the night for Trask was his 18 of the season, which set a new SEC record for most touchdown passes in the first four games of the season.

Game Notes:

-Kadarius Toney now has 8 touchdowns while playing in just 4 games this season.

-After allowing more than 1,100 total yards in two games this season Florida’s defense held Missouri to just 248.

-The Gators defense also held Tigers to only 40 rushing yards, while accruing 169.

