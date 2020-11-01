Halloween on the Green safely brings fun and treats to the community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

It was still a spooky Halloween in Gainesville as the ironwood golf course hosted a celebration full of costumes and candy for the public.

The night kicked off with contactless candy distribution for everyone that drove through.

Steve Phillips, Director of Gainesville’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, said the community deserved a night of excitement.

“The city of Gainesville thought it would be important to at least do something for the public,” said Phillips. “So we thought what better than to have a Halloween on the Green at the golf course where people can social distance. We have all types of fun things going on today.”

Rhonda Williams was excited to leave her house and show her daughter something new.

“I just came out to here to see something,” said Williams. “We never did this before. This is just something for her. So I just wanted to come out and show her something different.”

The night involved drive-thru trick or treating, dance performance, food trucks, pumpkin carving contest and a viewing of the family favorite film, Hocus Pocus.

“It’s very important that people are able to go on and have these events but also recognize the fact that we need to be social distancing,” added Phillips.

The viewing area was socially distanced with circles on the course to ensure public safety.

