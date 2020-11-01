Advertisement

Halloween on the Green safely brings fun and treats to the community

Halloween on the Green brings fun and treats to the community
Halloween on the Green brings fun and treats to the community(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

It was still a spooky Halloween in Gainesville as the ironwood golf course hosted a celebration full of costumes and candy for the public.

The night kicked off with contactless candy distribution for everyone that drove through.

Steve Phillips, Director of Gainesville’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, said the community deserved a night of excitement.

“The city of Gainesville thought it would be important to at least do something for the public,” said Phillips. “So we thought what better than to have a Halloween on the Green at the golf course where people can social distance. We have all types of fun things going on today.”

Rhonda Williams was excited to leave her house and show her daughter something new.

“I just came out to here to see something,” said Williams. “We never did this before. This is just something for her. So I just wanted to come out and show her something different.”

The night involved drive-thru trick or treating, dance performance, food trucks, pumpkin carving contest and a viewing of the family favorite film, Hocus Pocus.

“It’s very important that people are able to go on and have these events but also recognize the fact that we need to be social distancing,” added Phillips.

The viewing area was socially distanced with circles on the course to ensure public safety.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Camille Syed
The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt.

News

Voters question whether it’s possible to change vote

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A recent tweet from President Trump has some voters wondering if it’s possible to change their vote after casting a ballot.

News

Hearoes for Hearing provides hayrides for a small donation for hearing impaired

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Camille Syed
Hearoes for Hearing paired up Celebration Pointe to host hayrides for hearing impaired.

News

City officials build fence around Gainesville sinkhole

Updated: 23 hours ago
City officials built a fence on Friday to help ensure public safety.

Latest News

News

City officials build fence around sinkhole property

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Sports Overtime 10-30-2020

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Food trucks to provide meals to Gainesville voters

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Uber Eats is teaming up with the non-profit “Pizza to the Polls" to feed voters in Gainesville

News

Former Gainesville utility employee has been hired to manage Lake City

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A former Gainesville regional utilities employee has been hired to help manage Lake City.

News

University of Florida project selected for testing on the International Space Station

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A University of Florida research project was one of five selected to be tested on the International Space Station.

News

Co-founder of Salt Life arrrested after death of Columbia County teen

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Micheal Troy Hutto, 54, was arrested after an 18-year-old Lake City woman was found dead in a hotel room in Riviera Beach.