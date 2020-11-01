Advertisement

Horse rescued from septic tank in Marion Co.

Buddy Bear is doing well, according to crews
Buddy Bear is doing well, according to crews(Marion County Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLIVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) -A horse is now safe after being rescued from a septic tank by fire crews in Marion Co.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a call of the horse getting stuck in the tank Friday night.

According to fire rescue, the 40-year old horse, known as ‘Buddy Bear’ fell into the tank, and was buried up to its neck.

A fire hose was used as a sling to help lift Buddy Bear out of the tank.

Once they got him far enough out, he was able to use the rest of his strength to lift himself out of the hole.

Crews say Buddy Bear is doing well.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voters question whether it’s possible to change vote

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A recent tweet from President Trump has some voters wondering if it’s possible to change their vote after casting a ballot.

News

Hearoes for Hearing provides hayrides for a small donation for hearing impaired

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Camille Syed
Hearoes for Hearing paired up Celebration Pointe to host hayrides for hearing impaired.

News

City officials build fence around Gainesville sinkhole

Updated: 22 hours ago
City officials built a fence on Friday to help ensure public safety.

Local

New assistant manager hired in Lake City

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

News

City officials build fence around sinkhole property

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Sports Overtime 10-30-2020

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Food trucks to provide meals to Gainesville voters

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Uber Eats is teaming up with the non-profit “Pizza to the Polls" to feed voters in Gainesville

News

Former Gainesville utility employee has been hired to manage Lake City

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A former Gainesville regional utilities employee has been hired to help manage Lake City.

Local

Old Kentucky State Police training presentation draws criticism for quoting Hitler, Confederate general

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
As the nation grapples with systemic racism and distrust of law enforcement grows, transparency and community-centric training practices are as important as ever. Training should be focused on de-escalation and conflict resolution, not use of force.

News

University of Florida project selected for testing on the International Space Station

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A University of Florida research project was one of five selected to be tested on the International Space Station.