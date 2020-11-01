Horse rescued from septic tank in Marion Co.

BELLIVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) -A horse is now safe after being rescued from a septic tank by fire crews in Marion Co.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a call of the horse getting stuck in the tank Friday night.

According to fire rescue, the 40-year old horse, known as ‘Buddy Bear’ fell into the tank, and was buried up to its neck.

A fire hose was used as a sling to help lift Buddy Bear out of the tank.

Once they got him far enough out, he was able to use the rest of his strength to lift himself out of the hole.

Crews say Buddy Bear is doing well.

