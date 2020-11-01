Ocala Fire Rescue starts holiday drive

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala Fire Rescue began their annual Holiday donation drive this weekend. The department is collecting food, toiletries, baby items and toys for local charities.

Due to the pandemic, and the increased hardship on families, the fire department started their collection early this year.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off items at any of the seven stations across Ocala.

Drop Off Locations:

· Station #1 – 505 NW MLK Jr. Ave.

· Station #2 – 2701 SE 36th Ave.

· Station #3 – 320 NE Eighth Ave.

· Station #4 – 3300 SW 20th St.

· Station #5 – 2340 NE 25th Ave.

· Station #6 – 5220 SW 50th Ct.

· Station #7 – 885 SE 31st St.

Accepted Items:

· Canned items (meats, fruits, vegetables, soup)

· Dry goods (pasta, rice, dried beans, cereal)

· Other non-perishables (fruit cups, juice boxes, peanut butter, crackers)

· Toiletries (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes)

· Baby items (baby food, diapers, wipes)

· New, unwrapped toys in original packaging

