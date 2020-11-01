Advertisement

President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden send out representatives to campaign on their behalf in the Sunshine State

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Jersey Senator Cory Booker stopped to rally the Democratic base in Gainesville on Saturday. One of his main points get out and vote.

“Regardless of what side of the aisle you’re on or if you’re independent, get out and vote. Let this be the election that most Floridians in the history of our country have ever voted in this election. So please let your voice be heard. It’s too important to get out and vote.”

Senator Booker said a Biden-Harris administration would focus on health care and ensuring everyone is covered, a topic that has been highlighted during this time.

“Biden is going to expand health care. Expand eligibility, drive down your prescription drugs. Trump’s got four years to do it, and he has not. That is the biggest issue in this pandemic.”

He’s also expressed concerns about President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell focusing on confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court rather than helping small businesses and Americans suffering during this time.

Former Florida Senator Bill Nelson believes this is a crucial election.

“Our entity, as a democratic constitutional government is at stake.”

Senator Booker believes that in order to revive faith in politics, it heavily relies on one person.

“I don’t care what your party is. We need a president that is going to try and bring people together to find a common cause to find common ground. That is the Biden and Harris message, and I hope folks will support them.”

The Trump campaign is in the Sunshine State as well this weekend.

Eric Trump made a stop in Jacksonville Beach for a “Make America Great Again” rally on Saturday. He then traveled to Longwood, just south of Orlando, for a second rally.

President Donald Trump is visiting Florida for a rally in Opa-locka on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden send out representatives to campaign on their behalf in the Sunshine State

Updated: 16 minutes ago
President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden send out representatives to campaign on their behalf in the Sunshine State

News

Halloween on the Green safely brings fun and treats to the community

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Camille Syed
Halloween on the Green brings fun and treats to the community

News

The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Camille Syed
The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt.

News

Voters question whether it’s possible to change vote

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A recent tweet from President Trump has some voters wondering if it’s possible to change their vote after casting a ballot.

Latest News

News

Hearoes for Hearing provides hayrides for a small donation for hearing impaired

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Camille Syed
Hearoes for Hearing paired up Celebration Pointe to host hayrides for hearing impaired.

News

City officials build fence around Gainesville sinkhole

Updated: 23 hours ago
City officials built a fence on Friday to help ensure public safety.

News

City officials build fence around sinkhole property

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Sports Overtime 10-30-2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT

News

Food trucks to provide meals to Gainesville voters

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Uber Eats is teaming up with the non-profit “Pizza to the Polls" to feed voters in Gainesville

Elections

Free food for voters

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT