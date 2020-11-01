President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden send out representatives to campaign on their behalf in the Sunshine State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Jersey Senator Cory Booker stopped to rally the Democratic base in Gainesville on Saturday. One of his main points get out and vote.

“Regardless of what side of the aisle you’re on or if you’re independent, get out and vote. Let this be the election that most Floridians in the history of our country have ever voted in this election. So please let your voice be heard. It’s too important to get out and vote.”

Florida State House Representative Elect Yvonne Hayes Hinson and the Executive Director for the Democratic Party in Alachua County are speaking to voters at a rally for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is expected here in just a few moments. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/0nYWUnpnzE — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) October 31, 2020

Senator Booker said a Biden-Harris administration would focus on health care and ensuring everyone is covered, a topic that has been highlighted during this time.

“Biden is going to expand health care. Expand eligibility, drive down your prescription drugs. Trump’s got four years to do it, and he has not. That is the biggest issue in this pandemic.”

He’s also expressed concerns about President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell focusing on confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court rather than helping small businesses and Americans suffering during this time.

Former Florida Senator Bill Nelson believes this is a crucial election.

“Our entity, as a democratic constitutional government is at stake.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Florida Senator Bill Nelson have arrived here at Depot Park. They are rallying on behalf of the Biden-Harris ticket. @CoryBooker @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/z06aakMap1 — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) October 31, 2020

Senator Booker believes that in order to revive faith in politics, it heavily relies on one person.

“I don’t care what your party is. We need a president that is going to try and bring people together to find a common cause to find common ground. That is the Biden and Harris message, and I hope folks will support them.”

COMING UP: Tonight at 11 PM on @WCJB20 I spoke one-on-one with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Florida Senator Bill Nelson after a campaign rally for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We talked about a range of issues including the pandemic and early voting. @CoryBooker pic.twitter.com/DCDqtTWzf9 — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) October 31, 2020

The Trump campaign is in the Sunshine State as well this weekend.

Eric Trump made a stop in Jacksonville Beach for a “Make America Great Again” rally on Saturday. He then traveled to Longwood, just south of Orlando, for a second rally.

President Donald Trump is visiting Florida for a rally in Opa-locka on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.