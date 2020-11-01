Railroad crossing work to begin in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Transportation will be doing work to improve a railroad crossing in Live Oak beginning on Monday. Work will be done at the crossing that intersects U.S, Hwy. 129, near U.S. 90.

Construction will begin at 8 pm and last until 6 am Tuesday.

F-DOT will continue work on Tuesday night and finish the project on Wednesday morning.

The road will be reduced to one lane during construction hours.

