Railroad crossing work to begin in Live Oak

U.S Hwy 129 in Live Oak will have delays on Monday and Tuesday
U.S Hwy 129 in Live Oak will have delays on Monday and Tuesday(MGN Image)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Transportation will be doing work to improve a railroad crossing in Live Oak beginning on Monday. Work will be done at the crossing that intersects U.S, Hwy. 129, near U.S. 90.

Construction will begin at 8 pm and last until 6 am Tuesday.

F-DOT will continue work on Tuesday night and finish the project on Wednesday morning.

The road will be reduced to one lane during construction hours.

